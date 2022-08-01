Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The 36-year-old woman was hit twice; first by a car traveling on US-1 and MLK, then an SUV ran over her.

Both vehicles and drivers remained on the scene.

All southbound lanes of MLK near Phoenix Ave were blocked -- but have since reopened.