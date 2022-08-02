Middleburg woman heads to Kentucky, delivering supplies to flooding victims. Here’s how you can help

A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Shepherd, who’s from the hard-hit area, is coming to the rescue. She departed from Clay County on Tuesday.

“I’m just called to go,” Angel Shepherd told News4JAX. “They need help.”

Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.

News4JAX was with Shepherd Tuesday morning when she left her home with a car packed full of water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more. She is going to an area where people have lost everything.

Shepherd has a 10–11-hour drive ahead of her. She said her aunt Barb is giving her strength.

“Whenever anything seems too big or too challenging I look to my Aunt Barb,” she said. “If I say or feel that I can’t, then I think of her and know I can.”

Angel Shepherd shared this photo with News4JAX of flooding in Kentucky, where her family lives. (Provided by Angel Shepherd)

The pictures and videos coming from Kentucky offer a mere glimpse into what Shepherd’s family and others are growing through.

Shepherd launched a GoFundMe page to help her family -- and the community at large -- rebuild. A process that will not be easy.

″While it all seems so devastating, what I want everyone to know is there’s a community in Breathitt County, Kentucky. We have a saying up there. You’re ‘Kentucky proud and you’re Breathitt strong’. I grew up there and lived there for 18 years. I still have that feeling.”

