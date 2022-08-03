‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage

Angel Shepherd made the drive Tuesday – in about 12 hours – and is getting a first-hand look at the destruction. She told News4JAX she also had a chance to see her family.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky.

Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday -- water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more -- to make a 12-hour drive. Shepherd got a firsthand look at the destruction.

“It looks like a bomb exploded,” Shepherd told News4JAX. “I’ve seen hurricane coverage -- this doesn’t touch it.”

She told News4JAX she also had a chance to see her family.

We have heard so much about Shepherd’s beloved Aunt Barb. When she arrived, Shepherd found that her 73-year-old aunt’s home suffered significant water damage on the inside. The outside area was destroyed and was still flooded.

Thankfully, she is safe, and even as she grapples through this, she’s keeping her spirits high and is still smiling.

Related: GoFundMe: My Eastern KY family devastated by the flood | Middleburg woman heads to Kentucky, delivering supplies to flooding victims. Here’s how you can help

Ad

We asked Turner: What do you think about all of these people that are coming together to support ya?

“I just didn’t know there were people like this in the world. But the good Lord says they are,” Turner said.

Angel Shepherd shared damage photos from her family's home in Breathitt County, Kentucky.

It’s still hard to believe. But their perseverance and gratitude are unmatched.

Shepherd launched a GoFundMe page to help her family -- and the community at large -- rebuild. A process that will not be easy.

Click the video above to watch the full interview with Angel and Aunt Barb.