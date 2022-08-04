Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – – An arrest has been made in a June double shooting that left two people dead.

Police said Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, were found dead inside a car in a parking lot in the Southpoint area in June.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Raishion Gist was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force also helped in the investigation.

Related: Man, woman fatally shot inside car on Jacksonville’s Southside, police say | Vigil honors man, woman found fatally shot in car on Jacksonville’s Southside

The shooting happened back in June on Bowden Road near the I-95 off-ramp. According to JSO, the two people were found inside a car next to an ATM. Barnes died at the scene and Powell died at the hospital.

Ad

Gist is expected to appear in court Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and is facing murder charges.