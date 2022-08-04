Get free entry to all US National Park sites on Thursday

SnapJAX user nanapatty shared this pretty photo of the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine.

The National Park Service wants you to check out a National Park for free Thursday!

Park rangers are recognizing the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act by waiving the entrance fee at national parks.

The Act was passed in 2020 to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands. According to the National Park Service website, the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration fund provides $1.9 billion for five years.

Here in Northeast Florida, this means you can take in the sites at Fort Caroline and the Timucuan in Jacksonville as well as the Castillo de San Marcos and the Fort Matanzas in St. Augustine.

There are more than 400 parks available throughout the United States.

This is the third of five free admission days this year.

Your other chances to take in the sites of the area for free are September 24th (National Public Lands Day) and November 11th (Veterans Day).

