Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community.

Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.

“I want to shed light on the greatest parts of this community by chatting with some of the most influential folks who call our beautiful city home,” Curry said. “I am proud to call Jacksonville my home. It is where I chose to start a business, raise my family and where I have served neighbors for the last seven years.”

New episodes will be released monthly. Listeners can stream the podcast on any podcast app or service.

Curry said this podcast will bring a “fresh perspective to every listener” because he will encourage guests to reveal their secrets to success and share stories that were never told.

The first episode featured an interview with former Jacksonville Jaguars legend and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Tony Boselli. Curry expressed his excitement for what he called a “serendipitous” moment.

“Tony is a local hero; his family has planted roots in Jacksonville and remains an integral part of this community. He is gracious. He is kind. He is humble and hysterical...and that is just the tip of the iceberg,” Curry said.

Listen to the first full episode here.

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.

