Restaurant Report: Burritos and subs were off the menu in this week’s restaurant closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Burritos and subs were off the menu after roach sightings at two local restaurants.

Subway on North Main Street

The Subway on North Main Street at Eastport Road had a roach problem for several days.

The first report said the inspector found over 30 dead and live roaches in the kitchen under the prep table.

The following day, the inspector found 10 more live roaches -- and the count continued for the next 4 days.

Along with being documented for roach activity, they were also cited for operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

They reopened 6 days later.

Tijuana Flats on Beach Boulevard

Roaches and flies led to the closure of the Tijuana Flats location on Beach Boulevard.

The inspector found 35 flying insects in the back prep area – 20 of those landed on the cutting board during the inspection.

They were also cited for having tater tots stored inside a plastic bag in the reach-in freezer, but it was placed in the correct bag during the inspection.

Tijuana Flats reopened the next day.

World Famous Lick Ya Fingers

World Famous Lick Ya Fingers on East 21 Street was also shut down this week for not having a license.