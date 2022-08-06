Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the Ortega area of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex.

The man was found by someone walking their dog, who then called the police.

The victim had been shot at least once, police said, and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators have made no arrests, and are currently talking with residents in the area.

Officials are asking neighbors about any possible surveillance video that could have caught the shooting and the suspect.

JSO currently has no further information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.