One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to learn more information.