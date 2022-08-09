16-year-old boy found shot to death in hotel room, police say

A deadly shooting was reported at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was found dead inside a Jacksonville hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called around 1:54 a.m. to St. Johns Bluff Road North at the InTown Suites Extended Stay, where they found the teen shot.

It is unclear if anyone else was in the room or how many times he was shot, but the JSO homicide unit is investigating and talking to witnesses.

Investigators are checking hotel surveillance video and will search the hotel once they get a warrant, Lt. Mike Silcox said.

They had no suspect information and encourage anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.