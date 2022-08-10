91º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

SnapJAX users share adorable back-to-school photos 📸🏫

Students in several Northeast Florida counties return to class Wednesday

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: SnapJAX, Back to school, Education, Northeast Florida, St. Johns County, Nassau County, Clay County, Baker County, Bradford County, Columbia County, Flagler County, Putnam County, Union County, First day of school
SnapJAX users show off photos from the first day of school! (Submitted)

SnapJAX users have shared dozens of photos as children in multiple Northeast Florida counties return to class.

Wednesday was the first day of school for St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties. Duval County students have a couple more days of summer vacation, as they don’t go back until Monday.

News4JAX wants to see pictures of your student’s first day of school! Just upload your photos and videos to SnapJAX under the “Back to school” channel.

Your photo could be aired on Channel 4 or spotted on our News4JAX social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Check out some of the uploads we’ve received so far below:

DarthProducer

First day!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Jmash

Bentleys first day of Pre-K

0 s
0
Glen Saint Mary
Mybae

Brother and sisters heading to kindergarten!!

0 s
0
Lake City
J-Ro

Last first day! Senior year! Class of 2023 🎉🎓

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Niki

First day of 6th grade

0 s
0
Orange Park
Pins User

Casey's First Day of Junior High!

0 s
1
Orange Park
Wincie tunsill

Grandson Michael

0 s
0
Callahan
VMartin

Isabella’s First Day of First Grade! Clay county.

0 s
0
Orange Park
Ella
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Johmaris
0 s
0
Saint Augustine Shores
Johmaris
0 s
0
Saint Augustine Shores
Terra

First Day of Junior High

0 s
0
Orange Park
brittm026

First day of 2nd grade for Phillip First day of 1st grade for audrianna

0 s
0
Lake City
Liz W

Grandson Joshua back to school in Middleburg!

0 s
0
Keystone Heights
Liz W

Grandson Spencer back to school in Middleburg!

0 s
0
Keystone Heights
Liz W

Grandson Teddy back to school in Middleburg!

0 s
0
Keystone Heights
Kim Cudney

First Day of 10th grade!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Kim Cudney

Last First Day

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Dat Philly Chef

First day of 7th grade!!! Junior High bound

0 s
0
Green Cove Springs
DarthProducer
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Francine Frazier

Terri Jo McNaught shared Dustin's first day of 1st grade in Putnam County.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Jessica williams

Prince 3rd grader aspen 5th grader

0 s
0
Jacksonville
cynt

Jade is starting 6th grade at Children’s Reading Center Charter School in Palatka, FL

0 s
0
Palatka
Brett Greenway Jr

Stella Skye is ready for her first day back to school at Charles E. Bennett Elementary in Green cove springs

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Taug4

Ready for Kindergarten!

0 s
0
Florahome
DarthProducer

First day of school!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
autismmomma

Homeschool first grade

0 s
0
Jacksonville
DarthProducer

2nd Grade!!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Roz4908

My Kippsters granddaughter started kindergarten Kie’laja and daughter Raelyn 1st and son Anwar 4th grade

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Dat Philly Chef

First day of 10th grade!!

0 s
0
Green Cove Springs
Bobbie Jo Ritch

Aiden and Gracelyn Go Kelly Smith Sharks!

0 s
0
Palatka

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacksonville native and proud University of Florida graduate who joined News4JAX in 2016.

email