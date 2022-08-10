SnapJAX users share adorable back-to-school photos 📸🏫

SnapJAX users have shared dozens of photos as children in multiple Northeast Florida counties return to class.
Wednesday was the first day of school for St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties. Duval County students have a couple more days of summer vacation, as they don’t go back until Monday.
News4JAX wants to see pictures of your student’s first day of school! Just upload your photos and videos to SnapJAX under the “Back to school” channel.
Your photo could be aired on Channel 4 or spotted on our News4JAX social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.
Check out some of the uploads we’ve received so far below:
DarthProducer
First day!
Jmash
Bentleys first day of Pre-K
Mybae
Brother and sisters heading to kindergarten!!
J-Ro
Last first day! Senior year! Class of 2023 🎉🎓
Niki
First day of 6th grade
Pins User
Casey's First Day of Junior High!
Wincie tunsill
Grandson Michael
VMartin
Isabella’s First Day of First Grade! Clay county.
Ella
Johmaris
Johmaris
Terra
First Day of Junior High
brittm026
First day of 2nd grade for Phillip First day of 1st grade for audrianna
Liz W
Grandson Joshua back to school in Middleburg!
Liz W
Grandson Spencer back to school in Middleburg!
Liz W
Grandson Teddy back to school in Middleburg!
Kim Cudney
First Day of 10th grade!
Kim Cudney
Last First Day
Dat Philly Chef
First day of 7th grade!!! Junior High bound
DarthProducer
Francine Frazier
Terri Jo McNaught shared Dustin's first day of 1st grade in Putnam County.
Jessica williams
Prince 3rd grader aspen 5th grader
cynt
Jade is starting 6th grade at Children’s Reading Center Charter School in Palatka, FL
Brett Greenway Jr
Stella Skye is ready for her first day back to school at Charles E. Bennett Elementary in Green cove springs
Taug4
Ready for Kindergarten!
DarthProducer
First day of school!
autismmomma
Homeschool first grade
DarthProducer
2nd Grade!!!
Roz4908
My Kippsters granddaughter started kindergarten Kie’laja and daughter Raelyn 1st and son Anwar 4th grade
Dat Philly Chef
First day of 10th grade!!
Bobbie Jo Ritch
Aiden and Gracelyn Go Kelly Smith Sharks!