SnapJAX users share adorable back-to-school photos 📸🏫

SnapJAX users show off photos from the first day of school!

SnapJAX users have shared dozens of photos as children in multiple Northeast Florida counties return to class.

Wednesday was the first day of school for St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties. Duval County students have a couple more days of summer vacation, as they don’t go back until Monday.

News4JAX wants to see pictures of your student’s first day of school! Just upload your photos and videos to SnapJAX under the “Back to school” channel.

Your photo could be aired on Channel 4 or spotted on our News4JAX social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Check out some of the uploads we’ve received so far below:

DarthProducer First day! 0 s 0

Jmash Bentleys first day of Pre-K 0 s 1

Mybae Brother and sisters heading to kindergarten!! 0 s 0

J-Ro Last first day! Senior year! Class of 2023 🎉🎓 0 s 0

Niki First day of 6th grade 0 s 0

Pins User Casey's First Day of Junior High! 0 s 1

Wincie tunsill Grandson Michael 0 s 0

VMartin Isabella’s First Day of First Grade! Clay county. 0 s 0

Ella 0 s 0

Johmaris 0 s 0

Johmaris 0 s 0

Terra First Day of Junior High 0 s 0

brittm026 First day of 2nd grade for Phillip First day of 1st grade for audrianna 0 s 0

Liz W Grandson Joshua back to school in Middleburg! 0 s 0

Liz W Grandson Spencer back to school in Middleburg! 0 s 0

Liz W Grandson Teddy back to school in Middleburg! 0 s 0

Kim Cudney First Day of 10th grade! 0 s 0

Kim Cudney Last First Day 0 s 0

Dat Philly Chef First day of 7th grade!!! Junior High bound 0 s 0

DarthProducer 0 s 0

Francine Frazier Terri Jo McNaught shared Dustin's first day of 1st grade in Putnam County. 0 s 0

Jessica williams Prince 3rd grader aspen 5th grader 0 s 0

cynt Jade is starting 6th grade at Children’s Reading Center Charter School in Palatka, FL 0 s 0

Brett Greenway Jr Stella Skye is ready for her first day back to school at Charles E. Bennett Elementary in Green cove springs 0 s 0

Taug4 Ready for Kindergarten! 0 s 0

DarthProducer First day of school! 0 s 1

autismmomma Homeschool first grade 0 s 0

DarthProducer 2nd Grade!!! 0 s 0

Roz4908 My Kippsters granddaughter started kindergarten Kie’laja and daughter Raelyn 1st and son Anwar 4th grade 0 s 0

Dat Philly Chef First day of 10th grade!! 0 s 1