Starting the school year right in Nassau County: What you need to know

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The fall semester has arrived whether we’re ready or not, so it’s time to get back into the swing of things.

We want to make sure you have all the info you need as students hit the books again in Nassau County.

Wednesday is a regular early release day for Nassau County.

Parents and students, here’s what you need to know:

Bus reminders

Nassau County parents can follow their student’s bus through a website and app.

It’s called “Here Comes the Bus.”

It gives parents the real-time location of their student’s bus and shows their scheduled and actual arrival times.

It also sends email alerts and push notifications to tell students the right time to get to the bus stop.

To sign up, you’ll need your school’s code.

Nassau County’s school code is 7-6-4-9-1.

Follow the prompts then add your child’s information under the “My students” section.

You’ll need your kid’s student ID number for this part.

Confirm your information, then you’re good to go.

Nassau County Superintendent Kathy Burns asked for patience on the first day of school, particularly for those riding buses.

“We are short about 30 drivers,” Burns said.

Burns recommended reaching out to the transportation department if you have any issues. You can call 904-225-0127.

COVID protocols

Nassau County is working in collaboration with all state and local governments and the Florida Department of Education to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

As new information is available, it will be posted on the district’s website. Check there and the district’s social media accounts (@NassauSchoolsFL) for updates.

Burns said the district is following the Florida Department of Health’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols.

“If you test positive, you are home five days, unless you have a note from a doctor or a negative test,” Burns said.

You can download the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Guidance for Students on the Nassau County school district website.

Safety, security & alerts

Nassau County encourages the use of FortifyFL, an app for reporting suspicious activity to appropriate law enforcement agencies and school officials.

For more important security-related links, click here.

Nassau County has an outline on its website for the process to report bullying and harassment. For bullying prevention and intervention information, click here.

Important links