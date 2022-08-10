Got a problem with your student’s bus? Here’s who to call.

We know the first day of school comes with a lot of questions about transportation.

If you have any questions or issues with your child’s bus, we have the numbers for each district’s transportation department and bus hotline listed below.

RELATED: Bus driver shortages loom as students head back to school

Clay and Nassau county parents can also follow their student’s bus through a website and app called “Here Comes the Bus.” (Clay County app info | Nassau County app info)

Duval: 904-858-6200

St. Johns: 904-547-7810

Clay: 904-336-0111

Nassau: 904-225-0127

Baker: 904-259-2444

Bradford: 904-966-6735

Columbia: 386-755-8060

Flagler: 386-586-2145

Putnam: 386-329-0553

Union: 352-448-0173