Got a problem with your student’s bus? Here’s who to call.

We know the first day of school comes with a lot of questions about transportation.
If you have any questions or issues with your child’s bus, we have the numbers for each district’s transportation department and bus hotline listed below.
Clay and Nassau county parents can also follow their student’s bus through a website and app called “Here Comes the Bus.” (Clay County app info | Nassau County app info)
Duval: 904-858-6200
St. Johns: 904-547-7810
Clay: 904-336-0111
Nassau: 904-225-0127
Baker: 904-259-2444
Bradford: 904-966-6735
Columbia: 386-755-8060
Flagler: 386-586-2145
Putnam: 386-329-0553
Union: 352-448-0173