Students at Jacksonville University to be featured in season finale episode of ‘The College Tour’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local university is giving prospective students the ultimate sneak peek into its campus life with a featured episode on an Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning TV show.

Twenty Jacksonville University (JU) students and alumni got the opportunity to represent their school and showcase their Dolphin Pride in a one-hour season finale episode of The College Tour, debuting on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms on Sept. 1.

The university was selected to give prospective college students an inside look at what it is like to attend Jacksonville University, tour their facilities, and explore the distinct campus culture and people who make the university diverse.

The show’s Executive Producer and Host Alex Boylan is a Class of 1999 JU graduate.

“I have to be honest, it was emotional doing my part as a host for this episode,” Boylan said. “Being back on campus was awesome and seeing firsthand how far this university has come, where it is going, and how JU is shaping the future leaders of this country is nothing short of amazing.”

The College Tour, which was filmed over 10 days in March, takes a deep dive into academics, athletic programs and overall campus life through the eyes of current students.

President Tim Cost also made a cameo in the episode along with a future Olympian, a shark researcher, aspiring doctors and nurses, a U.S. Marine Corps officer candidate, aspiring artists and a film score composer.

The show also wanted to highlight Jacksonville’s natural beauty and career opportunities.

The featured students got to walk the “green carpet” and see their episode for the first time on Thursday at an exclusive screening.

Click here for more information on The College Tour.

Can’t wait for the premiere? Watch the episode below.