TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane reopens on I-295 after crash caused lane closures

Staff, News4JAX

Scene photo (FL511)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of I-295 were closed after a crash, JSO said.

JSO has reported that one lane has reopened as of 6:45 p.m.

According to JSO, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-295 near the Commonwealth Avenue exit.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed one person was trapped but no known injuries were reported.

Please use caution in this area and seek alternative routes.

