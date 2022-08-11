TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane reopens on I-295 after crash caused lane closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of I-295 were closed after a crash, JSO said.

JSO has reported that one lane has reopened as of 6:45 p.m.

According to JSO, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-295 near the Commonwealth Avenue exit.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed one person was trapped but no known injuries were reported.

Crews are working a traffic accident on I-295 south just before the Commonwealth exit with one person confirmed trapped…expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 11, 2022

Please use caution in this area and seek alternative routes.