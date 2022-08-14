For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown

Volunteers paint paw prints downtown leading to the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years.

“It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister.

The paws start from Bay Street to the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field.

“We’re going to paint all 94 pawprints that we can between here and the main street bridge,” said Laura Edgecombe, Jax Chamber Downtown Council.

JAX Chamber Downtown Council and Vystar Credit Union organized the event. Hundreds of volunteers from VyStar, the Jaguars Foundation and Maxwell House helped paint the paws. McAllister and his 15-year-old daughter joined in on the tradition.

“For years and years to come, you’re going to be able to drive down in downtown to see okay, that’s the paw that I painted,” said McAllister.

McAllister said painting the pawprints is a great memory, but also a great way to give back to downtown.