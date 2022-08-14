Body of woman found floating in Nassau River identified

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the homicide of Stephanie Lorraine Harris, age 43. On Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office identified Stephanie Harris, 43, as the woman found floating Sunday in the Nassau River on Friday.

Authorities suspect foul play as a result of her death. The investigation is now classified as a homicide.

Harris’s body was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was called and its marine unit responded and recovered the body, JSO said.

JSO was called in after a vehicle possibly connected with the woman was found at the boat ramp on the Northside.

JSO said, “there was some trauma” to the body and it considers the death to be suspicious, but the cause of death was not immediately known.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will now work to identify the victim, determine the cause of death and figure out how long she had been in the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-225-5174.