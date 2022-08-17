Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area.

The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.

People who are caught in violation will be given a $75 fine.

The decision comes after a bill was recently signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which put the power to ban smoking on beaches and in parks to local governments.

Last week, St. Augustine commissioners voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking in public parks. The ordinance states the penalty there won’t succeed $100.