Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns.

First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.

Daruma Japanese Steak House on Beach Boulevard

An inspector found more than 30 rodent droppings at the Japanese steak house. 14 of those droppings were found at the sushi bar behind the sushi-making counter under the toaster oven.

News4Jax spoke with the owner of Hodges Plaza about the condition of the businesses and he said rodent traps have been placed behind the building and someone cleans up around the property twice a week.

The Japanese steak house reopened the next day.

Pineapple’s Caribbean American Restaurant on Normandy Boulevard

The Caribbean restaurant was shut down after dead and live roaches were found.

The report says live roaches were found on the leg of a prep table, the door frame of a reach-in cooler and in other areas of the kitchen.

The report does state an exterminator was brought in to get things cleared up — the restaurant was able to reopen two days later.

Jackie’s Seafood Market on University Boulevard

Over 60 live flying insects were found throughout Jackie’s Seafood Restaurant. 36 of those live flying insects were in the front customer area over ceiling tiles and on top of chairs, and the service counter.

Jackie’s Seafood Restaurant was able to open the next day.

Cocos Los Primos on Cortez Rd

Cocos Los Primos was closed for operating with no potable running water.

