Royal Caribbean updates COVID protocols, opens more sailings to unvaccinated passengers

Royal Caribbean has opened the door for unvaccinated adults to sail with them from select ports, according to the RoyalCaribbeanblog.com.

“The time has come for us to welcome all adventurers back onboard,” Royal Caribbean said in an email to travel agents. In a statement, Royal Caribbean says this change in protocols are “to more closely align with the broader travel industry.”

Beginning September 5, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, can cruise on the following itineraries, as long as they meet testing requirements to board.

Any cruise from a Florida home port.

Any cruise on Oasis of the Seas from Cape Liberty

Any cruise from Los Angeles, California

Any cruise from Galveston, Texas

Any cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana

Any cruise from a European home port

(Note: Guests that are not “up to date” on their vaccination per EMA standards will need to take a test onboard in order to get off the ship in Greece and Spain)

Royal Caribbean is also updated its testing requirements, calling them easier.

Starting September 5th, for U.S. cruises that don’t visit Canada or Bermuda:

Vaccinated guests won’t have to take a pre-cruise test on cruises that are shorter than 10 nights.

Unvaccinated guests age 5 and up will need to test within 3 days before boarding, regardless of cruise length.

Royal Caribbean will begin accepting results from self-administered home tests.

For more details on these changes, visit RoyalCaribbeanblog.com.