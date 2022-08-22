Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called

JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.

According to Ford, the suspect then became frustrated by the amount of time it was taking the teller to collect the money, so he walked out. Police are actively looking for the suspect.

Ford said the suspect was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and a black hat.

JSO said during the investigation, it found other items of evidence around the building including a bag. Ford did not provide a description of the bag but said JSO’s Hazardous Device Unit was called to make sure the bag was not dangerous.

Bay Street between Laura and Hogan Street was temporarily closed due to the investigation. Bay Street has since reopened.

JSO said it worked to evacuate people out of the surrounding buildings in a “calm and orderly fashion.”

No one was hurt and JSO said there were three employees and two customers in the building at the time of the incident.

JSO is reviewing the surveillance video of the suspect. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.