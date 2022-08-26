Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County.

Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.

RELATED: JFRD distributing hurricane kits this weekend

BE STORM READY: 2022 Hurricane Season | The Weather Authority 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide | Know Your Flood/Evacuation Zone

Ad

Youth volunteers from various churches and Clay Hill High School’s senior class officers will be packing the kits prior to distribution.

The drive-thru distribution is Sunday, August 28, at ReStore of Clay County Habitat for Humanity, 1717 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068 from 3:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m or until supplies run out.