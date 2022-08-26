Former Sheriff Mike Williams expected to head up FDLE Jacksonville office: sources

Former Sheriff Mike Williams is expected to be tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to head up the regional Florida Department of Law Enforcement office in Jacksonville, according to sources.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mike Williams is expected to be tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to head up the regional Florida Department of Law Enforcement office in Jacksonville, according to sources.

There has been a lot of speculation about Williams’ future since he stepped down unexpectedly as Jacksonville sheriff in June.

In the past, it was speculated Williams would be appointed by the governor to run all of FDLE statewide. He denied that at the time, and a new head of FDLE, Commissioner Mark Glass, was recently appointed by the governor.

Now, according to two News4JAX sources and a published report, Williams will be involved with FDLE. They say he will be appointed to run the FDLE regional office in Jacksonville. But they cannot confirm when that would happen.

Ad

News4JAX reached out to FDLE and received a statement Friday afternoon saying, “FDLE has not hired a Special Agent in Charge for our Jacksonville Region. We cannot comment on possible applicants.”

News4JAX also reached out to Williams by phone and text and has not heard back.

It was Williams’ resignation amid controversy over his move from Duval to Nassau County that led to the special election this week for sheriff. There are now two candidates facing a runoff in November: Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters.