Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one.

That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election in November. Here’s a look at the numbers:

Jacksonville Sheriff - Special Election If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two advance to a second election in November.

Waters spoke to his supporters -- and thanked his opponents Wayne Clark, Ken Jefferson and Tony Cummings for a good race, but acknowledged that he’s had help from an “army of supporters.”

“I can say this without a doubt. We worked hard all the way through this race,” Waters said to his supporters. “We’ve done the things we were supposed to have done. We’re going to carry that momentum in November. There’s no question about November. We’re coming in November. We’re going to do what needs to be done. We’re going to run our race with integrity as we have done. We’re going to remain professional as we have done. We’re going to do the things we’re supposed to do to make every citizen in this community proud to call me their next sheriff on November 8th.”

Burton told her supporters she was prepared to “fight the good fight with integrity and truth.”

“No one asked me to get in this race. Nobody convinced me to get in this race, nor was I selected. I chose this fight. I chose you. And I’ve said from day one that my candidacy for sheriff is not about prestige. It’s not about political party, and it’s not about power. It is about you the people,” Burton said. “God bless you, God bless Duval County -- and I am ready to move forward together with all of you.”

After Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about his move from Duval to Nassau County, the candidates who had been vying to replace the term-limited Williams in the March 2023 municipal election suddenly had their timetable moved up.

That election next March will decide who becomes sheriff for the next four years. The winner in the November general election is eligible to run again in the March election -- and then again after the four-year term.

News4JAX hosted the only televised debate between all five candidates two weeks ago. News4JAX Insider questions included the candidates’ plan for improving transparency, balancing the budget, race relations, and tackling violent crime.

