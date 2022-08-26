JEA issues boil water notice for portions of Southside including Tinseltown, Town Center

JEA said E. coli bacteria were found Friday in wells on Saints Road, which is part of the water supply for the utility’s Oakridge Water Treatment Plant. The bacteria were found at a sample point before JEA’s treatment process, but the discovery prompted a boil water advisory for a swath of the city’s Southside that includes the Tinseltown and Town Center business districts and the University of North Florida.

It’s a precaution against possible E. coli contamination — and an inconvenience to thousands of people and dozens of restaurants.

Francis Cruz, who manages Soupa Noodle Bar in Tinseltown, said this has never happened to him before.

“I’ve been a manager at this area for like the past 15 years. I’ve never experienced this before, " Cruz said. “It is concerning. I just got off the phone with the health inspector, just to make sure everything is good, making sure that we’re doing everything properly.”

The good news at Soupa Noodle Bar is the mainstays on their menu are boiled anyway. But the restaurant is still having to put a pause on using the dishwasher and soda fountain. It’s bringing in bottled water and will only be doing takeout Friday night.

“Maybe a couple hundred dollars, maybe $500, maybe more, who knows,” Cruz said when asked how much that will cost. “It just depends on how long it will take.”

News4JAX reached out to St. Johns Town Center to see how this is affecting restaurants there but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson with the University of North Florida said that they’ve alerted students and staff and that they expect the boil water advisory to last at least 24 hours.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

⚠️ ALERT: A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for customers near Oakridge Water Treatment Plant on Saints Road after JEA detected traces of E. coli in a water sample before being treated at the plant.



JEA has contacted all affected customers. pic.twitter.com/0gJgbC1Ebw — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) August 26, 2022

JEA said the affected water treatment plant was taken offline and the utility will be disinfecting the lines and taking additional samples to verify the situation.

“Further action will depend on the results of those samples. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within three days,” JEA said in a release.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

FAQs:

Should I use an alternative source of drinking water or boil my water?

Yes. Until JEA lifts the boil water advisory for the affected customers, bring all drinking water to a boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using it to drink or cook with. You may also use bottled water. General guidelines to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria are also available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

What was done to address this situation?

The drinking water treatment plant was taken offline. Additional confirmation sampling was immediately initiated upon discovery of this potential problem. Chlorine was maintained in the water distribution system throughout this period of time to help ensure bacteria would not be present in your drinking water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 3 days.

Does my water currently meet total coliform standards?

While the EPA bacteria standard was not achieved, your water is still a safe potable water source and all other recent water quality tests have been satisfactory.

What are the possible health effects of exposure to E. coli?

Why am I receiving this notice?

The EPA requires JEA to issue a public notice any time the bacteria standard is not met.

When does JEA issue this type of notice to customers?

JEA issues a public notice to inform our customers of any potential water quality health concerns as soon as we become aware of a potential problem.

Where can I obtain additional information?

Customers may contact JEA’s Customer Care Center at (904) 665-6000 or wtrqual@jea.com via email for additional information concerning this notice or write to JEA - Water Quality, 1002 Main Street North, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.

Customers may also contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Potable Water Section at 904-256-1700.