Property tax for Duval schools will be levied next year

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Duval County Property Appraiser said Friday that homeowners and property owners will not pay a new tax until 2023.

Voters approved the property tax rate hike on Tuesday to go toward increasing teacher pay, but the details of when it would take effect were not clear until Friday.

Duval County school board chairman Daryl Willie told News4JAX on Thursday that he hopes the change is implemented as soon as possible so teachers can get the raise this year, but it will not go this year. Taxpayers will instead get a new proposed bill, called a trim notice, of what their property tax will actually be next year.

A home appraised at $300,000 with a homestead exemption will see a $275 increase. The school board must approve its budget by Sept. 6. We should then learn what this will mean for teacher pay.