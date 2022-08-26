Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday.

The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park Blvd. in Jacksonville to conduct a recount of the race. It will be open to the public.

At last check, the leader in the Democratic primary was LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway with 29,332 votes. Anthony “Tony” Hill trailed by 206 votes, with 29,126.

When the race is this close, the state will call for an automatic machine recount, where the ballots are run through the tabulating machines again.

If the results are still close, there will be a manual recount, where elections officials will look at questionable ballots and determine who gets those votes.

On Thursday, Holloway told News4JAX she’s not nervous and believes she will still be ahead when the final numbers are in.

“This has not been nail-biting at all for me. I am focused on finishing the race I began, and I am looking forward to going to Washington,” Holloway said. “Most recounts typically remain the same. I’m sure my opponent may have some numbers that go up and I may have numbers to go up.”

News4JAX also spoke with Hill over the phone on Thursday, but he declined to make a statement at this point. He said he is waiting to see how this will play out.

The eventual winner will face off in the general election against Republican Aaron Bean, who easily won the Republican primary.

The Congressional District 4 was recently redrawn. It includes a large part of Duval and all of Nassau and Clay counties and leans Republican.

The Clay County Canvassing Board will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday to conduct its Congressional District 4 recount, which will be open to the public, at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 500 N. Orange Ave. in Green Cove Springs. The Canvassing Board designee will oversee the pre-sorting of ballots and the Logic and Accuracy Test for the recount at 9 a.m. Saturday.