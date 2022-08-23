🗳️ It’s election day. Heading to the polls to vote? Read this first.

The polls have opened in Florida’s Primary Election. Early voting and mail-in voting has been going on for a while, and if you haven’t submitted a ballot for the primary, today’s the last day to do it.

Regardless of what county you live in, there’s plenty that will appear on your ballot. Let’s dive in.

What exactly is a primary❓

It’s different from a general election. A primary is for registered voters to pick a candidate that they think should be their party’s candidate for office during the general election.

⭕ Before you cast your vote

The key to knowing everything about the primary? Check out our comprehensive News4JAX Voter’s Guide.

You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or other official identification with both your signature and a photograph.

To check your voter status or locate your designated precinct, click here.

All neighborhood voting precincts be will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

🗳️ What’s on the ballot (and where you can find the results)

Here’s a list of what you’ll find to vote on. Clicking the links below will take you to our results pages. Return often after the polls close at 7 p.m. to see who is winning each race.

First, we’ve put together a list of key and noteworthy races — things that a lot of people are talking about, like the sheriff’s race in Jacksonville or the referendum that, if approved, would result in a tax increase in Duval County designed to benefit DCPS teachers and staff. (Need more info on that tax? Click here for an explainer.)

Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s nominees for congress, statewide offices, seats in the legislature and local commissions. Many races — including the congressional seat representing two-thirds of Jacksonville — will be decided in the primary or face only token opposition in November’s general election.

And, in the race for Florida governor, Democrats will decide who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Depending on what county you’re in means you’ll see a few things specific for your ballot. So, we’re breaking those categories and results down by region.

What exactly does your ballot look like? Click here to see a sample.