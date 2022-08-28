Sheriff candidate Burton challenges Waters to series of public debates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assistant chief Lakesha Burton has challenged fellow sheriff’s candidate and former Chief of Investigation T.K. Waters to a series of three public debates hosted and moderated by independent, nonpartisan local organizations, Burton’s campaign announced in a news release on Sunday.

“The issues in the race for sheriff are among the most important issues facing our city,” Burton said. “I’d like to debate them with Mr. Waters in a public, fair and nonpartisan setting so all voters can make informed decisions about which candidate has a better plan and the ability for addressing Jacksonville’s crime problems and community relations.”

In one of the key primary races on the ballot in Duval County last week, neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Burton and Republican Waters will face off in the general election in November.

Burton’s campaign has called on nonpartisan, independent local organizations including Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, the League of Women Voters and the Jacksonville Bar Association to host and moderate the proposed debate series.

“These conversations should take place in a manner that furthers voters’ understanding of the important issues at stake in this election,” Burton said. “I look forward to debating Mr. Waters in settings that allow the public to clearly understand the differences between how he and I would address crime and community relationships in our city as Jacksonville’s next sheriff.”

Burton said her campaign is ready to sit down with interested, independent, nonpartisan organizations and representatives from the Waters campaign as soon as possible to discuss and agree upon fair conditions and topics for the proposed debates.

News4JAX reached out to Waters on Sunday about the debate challenge by Burton but we did not immediately hear back.

Waters and Burton are set to have a private debate in front of members of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police on Monday.

The police union will then use that debate, moderated by News4JAX’s Kent Justice, to decide which candidate it will endorse. That endorsement is expected to be released by the end of the week.

Early voting starts in October.