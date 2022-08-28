Military veteran killed in shooting at Jacksonville Beach rental identified

News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood. According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb. Coleman named the victim as 32-year-old Shawn Davis Jr. She said he was a retired military veteran and owns a trucking company as well.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.

According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb.

Coleman named the victim as 32-year-old Shawn Davis Jr. She said he was a retired military veteran and owns a trucking company as well.

Davis was killed a day before his birthday, and Coleman said she was shocked by the turn of events.

“He was extremely happy. He was having a good vibe. He was fine. We ended up staying longer than we were supposed to as staff,” Coleman said.

Ad

Coleman said she left the home at 10:30 p.m. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police department, officers arrived at the home around 11 p.m.

A witness told News4JAX a fight broke out and she heard gunshots and fell to the floor in fear.

Neighbors reported hearing up to 10 gunshots.

Coleman said she can’t believe a good night turned sour so fast.

“He was an awesome person. I was definitely looking forward to cooking for them again,” Coleman said. “When I cook I am very particular about the people I attract and their business. I do background checks before I have anyone book me because I come to their homes alone.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police are still investigating the shooting. They have not released any information concerning a suspect.