Corrine Brown not ruling out future in politics following 4th place finish in Orlando-area primary

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown spoke about her future on Monday, nearly a week after she lost her primary bid to return to congress and represent the Orlando area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former congresswoman Corrine Brown spoke about her future on Monday, nearly a week after she lost her primary bid to return to congress and represent the Orlando area.

Brown, 75, finished in fourth place with 9.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary for U.S. House Florida District 10. The winner was 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is expected to be the favorite in the reconfigured district this November.

Frost defeated more experienced Democrats, including former congressman Alan Grayson, state Sen. Randolph Bracy Brown and Brown, who was convicted on conspiracy and tax evasion charges in 2017 but was later overturned and set for retrial. That did not happen because Brown pled guilty to the tax invasion charge last May.

MORE: Convicted felon Corrine Brown running for Congress again

Ad

On Monday, she told News4JAX that she does not believe her conviction played a part in her primary loss.

“I think it played a role with the media, but not with the people,” Brown said. “The media, you know, they was, you know, you asked me questions about it.”

But Brown said she is not ruling out a political run in the future.

But Brown says she is not ruling out a political run in the future. She says she plans to remain involved in politics by speaking out on issues and will weigh her options in future elections. Brown said she plans to campaign hard for the Democratic party.