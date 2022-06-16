After pleading guilty to tax fraud, Corrine Brown running for Congress again

After pleading guilty to tax evasion in her fraud case, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown attended a prayer vigil last month at Jacksonville's City Hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of tax fraud in her federal case, will be running for a congressional seat again.

A news release obtained by News4JAX said Brown returned to the Capitol on Wednesday to announce her candidacy for the 10th Congressional District of Florida. Brown previously served in Florida’s Third and Fifth Congressional Districts.

READ: News release announcing Corrine Brown’s candidacy for Florida’s 10th Congressional District

“I’ve represented most of the people of the new 10th District during my 24 years in Congress and I always earned huge support in this region,” Brown said in the news release. “Now I see our hard-won gains are being taken away from us. Minorities have lost opportunities to elect candidates of their choice because of the recent gerrymandering in the State of Florida. Over the past two decades, we’ve gone backward on guns – and more of our children are dying. We’ve gone backward on voting rights – and more of our people are disenfranchised. And we’re going backward on a woman’s right to choose – and more women are going to be harmed. We’ve got to turn this country around, move forward instead of backward. That’s what this campaign is all about.”

The 10th Congressional District is currently held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Brown hinted to News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott after her guilty plea that politics might still be in her future.

Piggott was asking what she would do next and said, “Politics are out of the question, I know.”

And Brown said: “Do you know that?”

Piggott asked: “Is it not?”

And Brown shook her head, saying “No, no.”

