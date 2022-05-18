Former congresswoman Corrine Brown expected in federal court for plea hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former congresswoman Corrine Brown will be back in federal court Wednesday where she’s expected to agree to a plea deal in her fraud case.

In 2017, Brown was convicted of wire and tax fraud charges after prosecutors said she used a fake charity as a personal slush fund. Her attorney successfully petitioned for a retrial.

A potential plea deal Wednesday would stop a retrial scheduled for fall 2022 from happening.

A new court filing doesn’t say much of anything except that there’s a change of plea hearing. And Brown is also not saying much.

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott called Brown on Tuesday and tried to get her to say more.

“I want you to know, God has been good to me,” Brown said. “I just talked to my pastor and I know that He goes in front of me and make the crooked straight. That’s all I can tell you, He’s good.”

Brown was indicted in 2016 on charges that included conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud. In 2017, a jury convicted Brown of using the “One Door for Education” fake charity to fund a lavish lifestyle. Brown was sentenced to five years in federal prison but was released in 2020 due to COVID concerns in the prisons.

A year ago, an appeals court decided the local judge during her trial was wrong to dismiss a juror who told other jurors, that “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was innocent. After her conviction was thrown out, prosecutors made the decision to re-try the case. But if a plea deal does happen Wednesday, the case would be over.

Former federal prosecutor Curtis Fallgatter worked with Brown early during her appeals. He said he’s not really surprised by the developments.

“A little bit, but not terribly because of the age of the case, the complexity of the case, the number of issues, reversal on appeal issues about a retrial, can I get a conviction, the age of Brown,” Fallgatter said.

Brown’s attorneys asked for a rehearing before the full 11th Circuit, known as an “en banc” hearing. In May 2021, the appellate court reversed the conviction with a 7-4 decision, sending the case back to the district court for a potential retrial.

In October 2021, we learned that prosecutors planned to re-try Brown on the felony counts she faced in her 2017 trial. At the time, we learned prosecutors had already extended her a plea deal to avoid being retried and the possibility of a return to prison, an offer she rejected at the time.

Following the appointment of a new defense team, Brown’s retrial was set to take place in September of 2022.

The court document indicating that Brown will be changing her plea does not indicate what charges she may be pleading guilty to, or what sentence could potentially be imposed.

Fallgatter said he does not believe Brown will serve any additional prison time. He said he doesn’t believe she would agree to that.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. News4JAX will be there and will provide any updates as quickly as possible.

It is not permitted to live stream proceedings from federal court.