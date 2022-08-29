Gas prices across Florida rise for the first time in 10 weeks

The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased seven cents per gallon — reaching $3.61 on Sunday. Gas prices in Florida peaked in June at $4.89 cents per gallon.

The state average price for regular unleaded increased seven cents per gallon — reaching $3.61 on Sunday.

Gas prices in Florida peaked in June at $4.89 cents per gallon.

The drop of more than $1.36 cents per gallon over the last 70 days meant a savings of about $20 for a full tank.

According to AAA, gas prices are impacted by rising oil prices. Those are going up because of concerns Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output to try and raise prices.

The U.S. price of oil rose a total of 5% over the course of the past three weeks.

AAA isn’t expecting gas prices to go much higher than this since the oil price hike isn’t that high.

It’s important to remember this can all change in an instant as we head into peak hurricane season.

A major storm could contribute to rising prices if it threatens refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi.