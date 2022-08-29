Jaguars cut WR Treadwell, RB Armstead as team works to trim roster to 53 players: sources

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) runs a pass pattern during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on Monday as the team worked to trim its roster to 53 players before the start of the season, according to a News4JAX source.

The former first-round pick out of Ole Miss emerged as a solid option in his first year with the team last season when he racked up 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

“My future so bright!” Treadwell tweeted shortly after the news of his cut broke. And quarterback Trevor Lawrence cosigned.

“Indeed brother 💪🏻,” Lawrence tweeted.

It was a somewhat surprising move for the Jaguars who were expected to keep Treadwell as part of its reviving corps along with Jamal Agnew, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, and Laviska Shenault, who many believed was on the bubble.

The move leaves the possibility that the team will elect to keep rookie receiver Tim Jones, who had a big game in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones finished the game with three receptions for 103 yards including catches of 49 and 43 yards and made a strong case to make the Jaguars roster.

Also reportedly cut on Monday was running back Ryquell Armstead, which wasn’t as big of a surprise. Armstead had a special teams gaffe in the preseason finale that led to a blocked punt.

The Jaguars are expected to keep four running backs on the roster: Snoop Conner, Travis Etienne, James Robinson and Mekhi Sargent.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are also releasing safety and special teams player Rudy Ford. Ford played in 15 games last season and had 53 total tackles and an interception, but the new coaching staff only viewed him as a special teams player, Rapoport said.

“Multiple teams attempted a trade but his $2M salary was prohibitive and he’s now available on open market,” he added.

A tweet from veteran linebacker Tyrell Adams also appears to indicate he was cut by the team on Monday.

“Thank you @Jaguars,” Adams tweeted.

The Jaguars announced Monday afternoon 10 players who were let go. In addition to Treadwell, Ford, Armstead and Adams, the team cut offensive linemen KC McDermott and Badara Traore, linebacker Chapelle Russell, defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, defensive backs Brandon Rusnak and Benjie Franklin.

The final day to make cuts is Tuesday.