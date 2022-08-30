Death of 79-year-old man found in Riverside home now investigated as murder: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the death of a man, whose body was discovered at a home in Riverside, as murder, according to the agency’s transparency site.

The cause of the man’s death remains unknown, but the website revealed the man was 79 years old. The Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Frederica Place on Aug. 17 to perform a welfare check.

At the time, investigators at the home said the cause of death was undetermined, but officers noted there appeared to be “suspicious circumstances.”