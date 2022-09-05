Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says

A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.

Both were rushed to UF Health Jacksonville, where the woman, who was described as being between 40 to 45 years old, died, police said.

According to police, the man, was described as being between 20 and 25 years old, underwent surgery and was in critical condition at last check.

They are not believed to be related, but JSO does not know the relationship between the two, said JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.

According to JSO, a man wearing dark-colored clothing was seen running from the area.

News4JAX was able to speak with some witnesses who said they heard the shots as they went off and saw the immediate aftermath. Ben Baca described it as traumatic.

“Well, for me, it was a little scary, because it was the first time. Like, I always heard on the news and stuff like that but, for the first time actually seeing it from out here and seeing a woman crying, ‘Oh, my God, Oh, my God,’ with her kids,” Baca said. “I was, like, really, really scared.”

Detectives said they are doing a neighborhood canvass and checking for surveillance video. In the meantime, anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email the Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

It was the second shooting that JSO has been called to investigate on Labor Day. Earlier on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside.

And according to News4JAX records, 10 people have been shot in the first five days of September, four of whom died. By our count, 292 people have been shot this year. Last year at this time, that number was 310.