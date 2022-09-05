Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man in his mid-30s came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.

Several hours later, according to JSO, a 16-year-old boy checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police described the teenager’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

SHOOTING | @JSOPIO is investigating a shooting on the west side involving a teen. It happened early this morning at 103rd Rd. & La Ventura Dr. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/jtkbo2JBxW — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) September 5, 2022

Police said they’re working to determine the relationship between the man and the teen.

“Well, just based on the information we’ve gotten so far, the was some, it appears there was some connection between the two people. We just don’t know what that connection is,” JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said at a news briefing Monday afternoon.

Police said that several people were detained for questioning, including the suspected shooter, and that officers believe this is an isolated incident.

“We don’t believe there’ll be anyone at large at this time,” Lessard said. “The only other people we have not identified yet are the other subjects inside his vehicle. If you don’t believe them to be involved as a suspect.”

Police said the other people in the car were juveniles.

It’s uncertain where the car was hit by gunfire.

As detectives continue to investigate the incident that occurred on Labor Day, anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email the Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).