Person in critical condition after house fire on Church Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed to extinguish a fire Wednesday night on Church Street.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, one person was transported from the scene near the intersection of Liberty Street to a hospital for treatment.

James Benzel, who lives nearby, said he was about to leave when he heard people yelling. Benzel said a man was badly burned in the fire at the home and that he and his neighbor helped get the man to safety.

“He was in the doorway — there was already debris it looked like, it was hard to make out in the confusion, and we had to just move some of that aside and pull him over the debris and down the stairs,” Benzel said.

JFRD confirmed one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries. That person was said to be in critical condition.