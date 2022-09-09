Man accused of using social media to lure teen to have sex

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was accused of using social media to have sex with a minor over a two-month period, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Corby Eisman was arrested and charged with felony battery on a victim of 17 years of age on Sept. 1 following an investigation.

Detectives said they began investigating allegations concerning an older man having sex with a teen on Aug. 31. The news release said Eisman met the teen on Snapchat and used the “Snap Map” feature to locate the victim. Snap Map is a feature that allows users to post photos publicly and share their location in real time with other users.

The underage teen said Eisman told her he was 19 years old, and he was aware she was underage.

Detectives said through the investigation they found that the victim was sexually battered in Eisman’s home and car.

Eisman was released on a $40,000 bond.

“This is exactly why we encourage everyone to be very cautious of what you post on social media and the platforms you use,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Something as innocent as a picture, which gives away your location, can attract people that want to victimize you. I especially encourage parents to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media platforms and talk to them about social media safety and how quickly a seemingly innocent post can make them a victim.”