Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained Tuesday by News4JAX.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area. When they arrived, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.

The Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS on Monday identified the man as 37-year-old Erik Fountano, who was a husband and a father of four.

According to Brown’s arrest report, the shooting was witnessed by someone who knows both men. The report shows JSO on Sunday went to a home, where Brown was located and and taken into custody.

It’s unknown what the argument was about that led to the shooting.

As of Tuesday, Brown remained in the Duval County jail, according to online record records.