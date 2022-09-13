Live updates: Follow the Darryl Daniels trial tweet by tweet

Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is pictured in court on Tuesday.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway Tuesday in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.

Daniels is accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest Smith for stalking him in 2019.

Follow the trial live as News4JAX anchor and reporter Jenese Harris tweets from the Clay County Courthouse.

Not seeing the tweets below? Click here.