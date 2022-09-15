Arrest made in murder of man found dead in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a man was found shot to death Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on University Boulevard in Arlington, police announced a man had been charged with murder in the case.

Police said a passerby spotted a body in the parking lot of the River City Landing apartments -- across from Jacksonville University -- just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and called police, who found the 23-year-old man dead.

At the time, police said something about the nature of the man’s body made his death appear suspicious, but they declined to elaborate, saying the medical examiner would have to determine the man’s cause of death. They later confirmed the man had been fatally shot.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, homicide detectives identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Bradley Taylor.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Taylor, and he was found and charged with murder.

Police did not indicate a motive for the shooting or say if Taylor knew the victim.

Taylor has prior arrests for possession of cocaine in 2018 and 2019. He’s being held without bond.