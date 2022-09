JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree.

The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.

The report stated the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

FHP said she died on the scene.