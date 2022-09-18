Hilliard man accused of shooting man in head, injuring several others following argument at party

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Hilliard man was arrested and accused of shooting a man in the head and fleeing the scene in Callahan early Saturday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call about someone shot shortly after midnight Saturday. During the investigation, deputies learned an argument broke out at a small social gathering at a home on Woodridge Drive, resulting in several people leaving the residence. The owners also asked Michael Williams,36, to leave the home.

According to deputies, Williams left the home but returned through the backdoor later that day armed with a handgun. Williams shot two people several times, punched a woman in the face and a man was shot in the head twice, which caused him to die from his injuries, NCSO said.

Williams fled the scene in a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup truck and threw the gun away, according to deputies.

NCSO found Williams in an apartment at Testone Lane in Hilliard. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Williams was charged with murder, attempted murder, armed burglary, and tampering and destroying evidence. He was booked into the Nassau County jail.