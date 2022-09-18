‘It’s a hot mess’: Traffic, construction around stadium make life difficult for some Jaguars fans

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday in a 24-0 win. But it was a bit of a struggle for some fans to get to the game due to traffic around TIAA Bank Field.

But it was a bit of a struggle for some fans to get to the game due to traffic around TIAA Bank Field.

With construction around the stadium, the Jaguars told fans to arrive early.

“It’s hectic today but they are working on it,” one fan said.

Fans who come down Bay Street will run into construction for the Commodore Point Expressway which goes east and west between the Hart Bridge and East Bay Street. The westbound overpass to Adams Street and Duval Road is also under construction. And so is the new Jags practice field being built in front of the stadium.

“It’s a hot mess. And it’s taking too long. Confusing traffic patterns that change daily. Business for some is blocked and hard to get into,” one News4JAX viewer said.

Another person said “the only problem I have is coming off the Hart Bridge. The two lights are way too close together and their timing is off.”

One fan told News4JAX it was better Sunday than it has been in a while.

Some fans said it was easy to get in, but won’t mind when construction clears.

With a win like the Jaguars got Sunday, more fans could bring more traffic and for some, it’s worth it.

The best thing fans can do for future home games is to arrive early if you can.

Also, don’t forget about the different services that can you get you to the game – if you don’t want to drive.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Gameday Xpress bus runs between TIAA Bank Field and several JTA parking locations. For the Jaguars’ preseason home opener Friday against the Cleveland Browns, they will run from the lots listed below, with the service starting two hours before the game and stopping one hour after the game ends: