Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood.

Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which was already on the scene.

JSO said a neighbor made the 911 call.

JSO believes there is evidence of foul play. It’s uncertain how the woman died, and police have not released her identity.

According to investigators, other people live in the home, but no one was home when she was found dead.

JSO said it’s unclear if there are any signs of forced entry. Investigators canvassed the area and reviewed security cameras near the residence.

A suspect has not been identified.

According to JSO’s crime map, you can see a murder that happened in the vicinity of this incident on Sept. 6 on West 25th Street. JSO said a man was found dead in a home and foul play was suspected.

Police have not identified a suspect in that case either.

AJ Jordan with Mad Dads wants the community to speak up in this case and others.

“In any big city like we have in Jacksonville we’re going to have some crime, but if we send the clear message that we’re not going to take it and start speaking up, we can cut some of that down,” Jordan said.

If you have any information regarding these cases, call JSO or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.