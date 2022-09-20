Man accused of raping Oklahoma County detainee arrested in St. Johns County: authorities

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals service arrested a man accused of raping a woman who was reportedly handcuffed to a cell wall while he was being processed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, law enforcement confirmed Tuesday to News4JAX.

Citing allegations from prosecutors, various media outlets — including The Oklahoman — reported that Danta Thomas, 44, of Oklahoma City, walked away from the booking area of the jail and raped another inmate awaiting her release.

“The video in the receiving area clearly depicts the victim being handcuffed to a wall — for possibly several hours,” District Attorney David Prater told the news organization. “The suspect, after being booked in, is left unhandcuffed and unsupervised and has full and complete access to the victim.”

According to KFOR, which cited a probable cause affidavit, Thomas was in her cell for about five minutes before an officer placed him in handcuffs. Thomas was released after posting bond, KFOR reported, and it took two months for charges to be filed.

Authorities confirmed to News4JAX that the Marshals received information that Thomas was in the St. Johns County area Tuesday and they notified the Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies coordinated on the traffic stop on I-95.