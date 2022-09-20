JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening.

The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or two, but Gaston is expected to remain a tropical storm.

The storm will stay in the open waters of the North Atlantic as it meanders in the open waters.

The complex will send swells toward the Azores later this week.

Gaston is the seventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.