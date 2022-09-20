73º

LIVE

Weather

Tropical Storm Gaston

System is expected to stay over water

David Heckard, Weather Authority Assistant Chief Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Tags: tropics, weather, Hurricane
Tropical Storm Gaston

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening.

The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or two, but Gaston is expected to remain a tropical storm.

The storm will stay in the open waters of the North Atlantic as it meanders in the open waters.

The complex will send swells toward the Azores later this week.

Gaston is the seventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Heckard is The Weather Authority Assistant Chief Meteorologist. Heckard joins News4JAX anchors Tarik Minor on News4JAX at 4 pm and Tarik and Joy Purdy on News4JAX at 6:30 pm, in addition to News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

email

twitter