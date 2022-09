SUMMER HAVEN, Fla. – Two delipidated makeshift boats appear to have made their way ashore Wednesday in the Summer Haven area of St. Johns County.

Photos shared to News4JAX by the St. Johns County government revealed the ramshackle boats. It’s unclear where they came from.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified and members checked the vessels over to ensure there were no public safety concerns.

The vessels had been removed by Wednesday evening.

Photo courtesy of St. Johns County government.

Courtesy: Nancy Johnson